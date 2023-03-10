Police ask public to look out for 15-year-old who went missing from Fareham in urgent appeal for her safety
Police are asking the public to help find a missing teenager called Katie who has gone missing – leading to extreme concern for her wellbeing.
The 15-year-old was last seen around St Anne’s Grove, Fareham, at roughly 10.30am on this morning. Katie is white and 5ft tall with long, straight brown hair. She is wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie, a black jacket with a fur collared hood and carrying a bright baby pink leather bag.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are extremely concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to call police immediately.
‘She is wearing glasses in the photo we have provided, however may not be wearing these at this time.’
Anybody who sees Katie should call 999 and quote incident 573 of Friday, March 10.