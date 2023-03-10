The 15-year-old was last seen around St Anne’s Grove, Fareham, at roughly 10.30am on this morning. Katie is white and 5ft tall with long, straight brown hair. She is wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie, a black jacket with a fur collared hood and carrying a bright baby pink leather bag.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are extremely concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to call police immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘She is wearing glasses in the photo we have provided, however may not be wearing these at this time.’

Katie is described as white, 5ft tall with long, straight brown hair. She is wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie, a black jacket with a fur collared hood and carrying a bright baby pink leather bag.

Anybody who sees Katie should call 999 and quote incident 573 of Friday, March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad