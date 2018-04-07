Police ban people from Portsmouth city centre after anti-social behaviour

Have your say

POLICE officers have been forced to hand out dispersal notices after incidents of anti-social behaviour in the heart of Portsmouth.

Members of the Project Stark policing team have given out three dispersal notices in Commercial Road today, banning people from the area for 48 hours.

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘Officers have given three 48hr dispersal notices in Commercial Road today because of their anti-social behaviour, this means they can’t come back to the area during that period or they face getting arrested.’

The Project Stark team frequently patrols Commercial Road and the surrounding area.