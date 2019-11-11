CAROL singers who told residents they were raising money for charity ended up getting a talking-to from police officers.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Neighbourhood Watch sent out an alert yesterday after two carol singers were spotted going door-to-door in Swanmore on Saturday, November 9.

Carol singers. Picture: Shutterstock

SEE ALSO: 90-year-old Portsmouth veteran says Remembrance 'means everything to me'

The two young males claimed that they were collecting cash for charity, sparking several reports to the police from suspicious residents.

The incident took place in the Spring Lane and Willows Close area of the village.

Police officers say the young men were given ‘suitable advice’ and were asked to move on from the area.

READ MORE: Portsmouth Conservatives launch attack on Labour party as candidate brands Jeremy Corbyn 'evil'

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all of the latest Portsmouth news you can follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.