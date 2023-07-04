News you can trust since 1877
Police called to 'ram raid' incident at Barnham traincrew depot causing major railway service disruption

Train services delays are easing following a ‘ram raid’ incident which brought a vital traincrew depot to a stand-still.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read

Train journeys, including Portsmouth routes, were delayed and cancelled this morning (July 4) with passengers advised to allow for an extra hour’s travel.

At around 3.30am, a JCB construction vehicle was used in an attempt to remove a cash machine from the wall a Co-Op shop which shares a building with Barnham depot in Barnham, Sussex.

NOW READ: Police evacuate Barnham crew depot leaving passengers facing 'severe delays' and services cancelled

The JCB before it was removed.The JCB before it was removed.
The JCB before it was removed.
Govia Thameslink customer services director Jenny Saunders said: ‘We were forced to close the depot until 9am when a structural engineer from the council confirmed it was safe to enter.

‘Until then, our crew were being organised to sign on at alternative locations wherever possible but we could only run a reduced service and there has been a lot of disruption to our customers’ journeys today for which I apologise.

‘We arranged ticket acceptance with other transport providers and we have been rebuilding the service. Regrettably, disruption due to the displacement of our colleagues and trains is expected to last into the afternoon.’

NOW READ: Armed police stop driver in Southampton after reports knife was pulled in 'road rage' incident

In a social media post this morning, a Southern Rail spokesperson said: ‘The police are currently dealing with an incident in the Barnham area which has caused structural damage to a train crew depot building. This has had to be evacuated for safety reasons and staff are awaiting an update from the local council with regards to sending a structural engineer.’

Anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim Delay Repay compensation at southernrailway.com. Sussex police have been contacted for further details of the incident.