Gerald Haines, 76, was last seen at 10am yesterday morning in the High Street, Eastleigh.

Officers are carrying out ‘extensive enquiries’ since Mr Haines’ disappearance, and are now asking the public for help.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since he was reported missing and we are now turning to the public for assistance.’

Gerald is white, around 5ft 7in, slim and has a tattoo of an anchor on one arm.

He has grey hair and a grey beard and was wearing a black jacket with fur collar, burgundy top, dark jeans and brown shoes.

He was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Haines’ disappearance, or have seen him, are advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220044580.

