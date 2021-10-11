Traffic officers on patrol secured a result when they stopped a vehicle in Portsmouth before finding drugs and cash on the suspect.

Hants Roads Police, posting on social media alongside a picture of cannabis recovered, said: ‘Vehicle stopped in Portsmouth as driver appeared distracted. Driver ran off but detained after a short foot pursuit.

‘Drugs and cash located in vehicle and on driver.

‘Driver also provides a positive drug wipe for cocaine. One in custody.’

Police catch suspected dealer. Pic Hants police