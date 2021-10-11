Police celebrate detaining suspected drug dealer after noticing 'distracted' driver who ran off before being caught
POLICE celebrated detaining a suspected drug dealer after spotting a ‘distracted’ driver who then ran off before being caught and arrested.
Traffic officers on patrol secured a result when they stopped a vehicle in Portsmouth before finding drugs and cash on the suspect.
Hants Roads Police, posting on social media alongside a picture of cannabis recovered, said: ‘Vehicle stopped in Portsmouth as driver appeared distracted. Driver ran off but detained after a short foot pursuit.
‘Drugs and cash located in vehicle and on driver.
‘Driver also provides a positive drug wipe for cocaine. One in custody.’