Police celebrate detaining suspected drug dealer after noticing 'distracted' driver who ran off before being caught

POLICE celebrated detaining a suspected drug dealer after spotting a ‘distracted’ driver who then ran off before being caught and arrested.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 11th October 2021, 2:25 pm

Traffic officers on patrol secured a result when they stopped a vehicle in Portsmouth before finding drugs and cash on the suspect.

Read More

Read More
M27 fire: Slip road between M27 and M3 remains closed after earlier vehicle fire...

Hants Roads Police, posting on social media alongside a picture of cannabis recovered, said: ‘Vehicle stopped in Portsmouth as driver appeared distracted. Driver ran off but detained after a short foot pursuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

‘Drugs and cash located in vehicle and on driver.

‘Driver also provides a positive drug wipe for cocaine. One in custody.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

Police catch suspected dealer. Pic Hants police

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.