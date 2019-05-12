Have your say

POLICE have charged a 23-year-old after a man was stabbed in Portsmouth last night.

Blu Marriott, of Crofton Road, Milton, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

It comes after a man in his 20s, was attacked in Milton Park shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

The victim received ‘minor injuries’ that were treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, police said.

Marriott has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to the attack to call them on 101 quoting 44190162388.