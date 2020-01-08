Police charge man, 37, after spate of burglaries across Southsea last week

A MAN is to appear in court today in connection with a spate of burglaries in Portsmouth last week.
Saul Turner, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of dwelling burglaries and one count of fraud.
READ MORE: Britain calls for calm after Iran launches revenge missile attack against the US
It comes following an investigation by Hampshire police into a series of break-ins across Southsea, between Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4.
The first two happened in happened in Exmouth Road and Cottage Grove during the day of January 3 and the other happened between 11.30am and 12.50pm the next day.
Turner is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.