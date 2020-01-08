Police charge man, 37, after spate of burglaries across Southsea last week

Have your say

A MAN is to appear in court today in connection with a spate of burglaries in Portsmouth last week.

Saul Turner, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of dwelling burglaries and one count of fraud.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It comes following an investigation by Hampshire police into a series of break-ins across Southsea, between Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4.

The first two happened in happened in Exmouth Road and Cottage Grove during the day of January 3 and the other happened between 11.30am and 12.50pm the next day.

Turner is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.