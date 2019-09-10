Police concern after Fareham man, 58, vanished more than 24 hours ago

A MAN has been missing for more than 24 hours, prompting police appeal to find him.
Michael Okleford, 58, was seen yesterday morning in Gosport Road, Fareham, at around 8.30am.
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘He has links to the Southampton area and we know that he has his bus pass on him, so if you are in the Fareham or Southampton areas on a bus this morning, please keep your eye out for him.’
Mr Okleford is white, balding, 5ft2ins tall, slim and wears glasses.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans and brown trainers.
Anyone who has seen Mr Okleford should call police on 101 quoting 44190321895.