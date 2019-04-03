Police ‘concerned’ about missing man from Hayling Island

Have your say

POLICE officers are appealing for information after the disappearance of a man from Hayling Island.

Simon Neville, 42, has not been seen or heard from since 1.30pm this afternoon.

His van was spotted at Hayling beach in the car park opposite Chichester Avenue at that time, but there has been no word of him after that.

Hampshire Constabulary is concerned for his welfare so are asking people to keep an eye out for him.

Simon is a white make, 5ft 11ins tall with short brown hair, a beard and tattoos.

He is believed to be wearing a dark anorak, dark jeans, a dark woolly hat and white trainers.

Anyone with info can call 101, quoting incident 570 of April 3.