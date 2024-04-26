Police concerned for welfare of 26-year-old last seen in Commercial Road
The 26-year-old from Portsmouth was last seen in Commercial Road at 1pm on Wednesday, April 24. Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police. Albie is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of athletic build with short dark hair. He was wearing blue shorts, a dark tracksuit top and dark Nike trainers.
If anyone has any information regarding Albie’s whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240173277. For more information about how to report a missing person online, click here.