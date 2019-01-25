A teenage girl has been missing for four days.

Nadia Mosakhe, 14, was last seen on Monday morning and police are concerned for her welfare.

CCTV footage of Nadia from Monday, January 21. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She was dropped off in London Road in Southampton at 8.30am on Monday, before walking up to the Eurochange on Above Bar Street.

CCTV footage shows Nadia at the Eurochange at 9.30am on Monday but she has not been seen since.

She is described as Asian, slim, 5ft 8ins tall, with long straight dark hair.

READ MORE: Police investigate after ‘human bone’ found in pair of Primark socks

Nadia was last seen wearing a white jacket, black leggings and blue trainers and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Detective Inspector Steve Spencer said: ‘We are concerned for Nadia’s welfare as it has been three days since the last sighting of her in the city centre.

‘It is out of character for her to go missing, and it is very cold this time of year so we want to ensure she is safe and well.

READ MORE: Portsmouth mum avoids jail after ‘brutal assault’ on son

‘We are appealing to Nadia to get in touch with us, or your family, so we know you’re ok.

‘We also appeal to anyone who has seen her or heard from her since, or knows where she is, to get in touch’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190025436.