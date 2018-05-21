Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Havant man

THE search is on to find a man from the Havant area who went missing earlier this month.

Edward Davenport, 28, was last seen in the town at around 3.30pm on Saturday, May 12.

He is believed to have got on a train in Havant and travelled to Reading with a friend – but they split up and Edward hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Edward is white, with a pale complexion, around 6ft tall and of slim-medium build. He has long ginger-brown hair which he normally wears in a ponytail, and a receding hairline.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a white shirt blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Gabe Snuggs said: ‘Edward has been missing for some time and we have now reached a point in our enquiries where we need to appeal to the public to help find him.

‘We know he got off a train at Reading on the Saturday with his friend but they then went their separate ways. It is likely he is still in the Reading area but it is possible he has travelled elsewhere.

‘I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Edward since May 12 or knows where he is, to contact us.

‘We’re concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180176455.