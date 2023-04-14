Simon Johnstone disappeared at 7.30am yesterday morning. The 47-year-old was last seen in the Harvestgate Walk area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they are worried about his safety and have turned to the public for help to find him. A picture of Simon has been released to aid the searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The force said: ‘Have you seen missing Simon Johnstone from Havant? The 47-year-old was last seen in the Harvestgate Walk area at around 7.30am this morning (April 13).

‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact police. He is believed to be wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, and is likely to be wearing blue jeans and trainers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim and with short blond greying hair. Police said to call 999, quoting incident 0911 of April 13, if seen.