News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
30 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
1 hour ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
2 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
3 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing Havant man who disappeared yesterday morning

Police are searching for a missing man from Havant and are ‘concerned’ for his welfare.

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST

Simon Johnstone disappeared at 7.30am yesterday morning. The 47-year-old was last seen in the Harvestgate Walk area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they are worried about his safety and have turned to the public for help to find him. A picture of Simon has been released to aid the searches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Pub owner 'given up all hope' as neighbouring tavern Traveller's Rest left to rot and becomes crime hotspot

Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

The force said: ‘Have you seen missing Simon Johnstone from Havant? The 47-year-old was last seen in the Harvestgate Walk area at around 7.30am this morning (April 13).

‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact police. He is believed to be wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, and is likely to be wearing blue jeans and trainers.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim and with short blond greying hair. Police said to call 999, quoting incident 0911 of April 13, if seen.

Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Simon Johnstone, 47, from Havant, went missing yesterday morning at 7.30am. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.