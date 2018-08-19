TRAVELLERS who set up an illegal camp in a Portsmouth supermarket car park have been given their marching orders by police.

Officers have used the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to remove the unauthorised encampment from the area.

Police were called Sainsbury's in Farlington, Portsmouth after anti-social behaviour was reported.'It came after several caravans were parked in the car park.'Picture: Mark Smith

It comes after trouble broke out in the shop and it was closed briefly today. It later reopened.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were made aware of an unauthorised encampment situated near to the Sainsbury’s store on Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, following a number of complaints from the public.

‘The most recent complaint was made to police at 11.01am today in which it was reported that a group of people were behaving in an anti-social manner towards staff and customers inside the supermarket.

‘Police were also told that one member of the group had stolen a handbag.

‘We do not tolerate this type of behaviour, and officers have dealt with these complaints robustly.’

The spokesman added: ‘In using these powers, we will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary.’

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said today: ‘Our Farlington store was temporarily closed today due to an incident, however, it reopened within an hour and is now trading normally.’