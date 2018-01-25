Police cordon off Portsmouth park

Have your say

Part of a Portsmouth park has been cordoned off by police this morning.

Police tape has been put up at the entrance at Kingston Park in St Mary's Road, Fratton.

Police at the scene in Kingston Park. Picture: Kieran Davey

The cordon was put up late last night. Officers guarding the scene have not confirmed what happened.

A nearby resident, 70, who lives on St Mary's Road, her friend saw blood at the nearby Spar shop.

She said: 'My friend was walking by the shop and she saw there were big droplets of blood outside.'

The woman, who did not want to be named, added: 'She said she reported it to the police.'

Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

