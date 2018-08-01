Police cuts mean ‘groups like Marvels and Meltdowns suffer’

Have your say

CUTS to Hampshire police need to be reversed to help the force tackle burglars and yobs blighting the area.

That’s the view of Gosport’s Lib Dem opposition leader Councillor Peter Chegwyn.

The veteran politician’s plea comes after the third raid of Marvel and Meltdown’s base in Mill Lane.

Cllr Chegwyn said residents and charities were taking the brunt after swingeing cuts slashed police numbers across the county.

He said: 'They don’t have the resources to respond unless the break-in is taking place in that moment.

‘The police cuts have certainly made it harder to catch criminals and the criminals know it.

‘Sadly we’re seeing the worst effects on spending cuts to police and council services beginning to bite.

‘Police don’t have the resources to respond or investigate fully. It means people and groups like Marvels and Meltdowns suffer.’