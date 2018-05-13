Police desperate to find woman who was taken from Portsmouth city centre late at night by an ‘aggressive’ man

FEARS are mounting for the safety of a woman who was grabbed and taken away in a car by an ‘aggressive’ man in the early hours of the morning.

Police are investigating the incident after a witness become concerned for the woman’s safety following the suspicious incident in Portsmouth city centre today.

Officers say the woman had been seen talking to a man outside Ken’s Fried Chicken shop, opposite Pryzm nightclub in Commercial Road, just after 3.30am.

The woman appeared to be trying to avoid another man who was seen to be acting aggressively towards her, a police statement said.

She was then grabbed by the man she appeared to be avoiding and was taken away in a silver or grey car, which may have been a taxi.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are desperate to identify the woman and make sure she is safe.

The woman is white, about 5ft 6in, has brown hair and wore a glittery dress.

Det Insp John McGonigle of the Eastern Investigation team said: ‘Were you out in Portsmouth last night? Were you out with someone matching this description and you became separated? Are you sure all your friends got home safe?

‘Please help us by checking all of your group are okay this morning. If you are at all concerned that one of your friends could be the woman we are trying to identify please just let us know.’

Anyone with information, or was in the area of Commercial Road in Portsmouth last night and may have seen what happened is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44180176642.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.