Road policing officers who arrived to investigate a crash found one car with no people in it - but a lot of meat.

The accident happened at the junction of the A3M and the A27 in Bedhampton.

The roads police tweeted: ‘Occupants of one of the cars decided to leave the car and its contents at the scene.

‘We don’t think they had a receipt for all this meat? I’m sure they’re feeling a bit sheepish! We will find them!’