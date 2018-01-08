Police dismiss claims they give local MP round-the-clock protection

POLICE dismissed online rumours suggesting they provided a local MP with round-the-clock protection.

Hampshire Constabulary quashed claims the force provides Conservative MP for Havant, Alan Mak, with a protection officer whenever he goes out in public.

Alan Mak with Prime Minister Theresa May

The speculation was sparked by social media users.

In an online statement, Waterlooville police inspector Dave Humphries said: ‘Alan Mak does hold public surgeries each month for constituents, as do our local neighbourhood policing teams.

‘Where possible we do have a PCSO hold a police ‘beat surgery’ at the same time and location as Alan holds his surgery.

‘We have found that sometimes issues raised by constituents to Alan may be relevant to us as being crime or ASB issues and we can therefore pick these up there and then.

‘Occasionally our PCSOs are not able to attend these joint surgeries due to other operational issues and when this is the case the operational commitment always takes priority.’