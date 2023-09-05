From left - Force Chaplain Reverend Dom Jones, Chief Constable Scott Chilton and PCC Donna Jones

PCC Donna Jones and Scott Chilton attended the service that took place at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Training HQ in Netley.

“Police dogs really are the unsung heroes who never hesitate to put their lives on the line showing incredible bravery in detecting, chasing down, tackling, and apprehending suspects,” said PCC Jones.“The ceremony was a lovely way of honouring their commitment and to say a huge thank you publically to all those who have sadly fallen in the line of duty.”HIOWC Chaplain and Acting National Chaplain, Reverend Dom Jones, led the service.

"Every police dog deserves to be remembered for their bravery and dedication, stories of whom will continue to be told for years to come,” he said.“Over the years, Netley HQ has become a place of beauty, peace, and remembrance featuring many memorials to fallen officers and staff, and it’s only right that we add one for our brave police dogs.”

PD Libby the springer spaniel

PC Neal Skinner, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, has two police dogs (PDs) on the memorial, and was recognised at the ceremony along with PD Libby for 10 years of service.“PD Libby was a springer spaniel, and one of the best drugs dogs in the force,” he recalled.

"She was so professional, and worked past her retirement date because she was so good.