Police 'drove straight past' yobs who trashed Portsmouth bus stop

POLICE officers tracking down a group of youngsters who trashed a bus stop drove straight past them, according to reports.

A bus stop outside Southdown View in London Road, Hilsea, was smashed up at around 11.30pm yesterday.

One resident, who chased after the pair of teenagers, phoned police to keep them updated on their location.

But he says that a police car passed him and the teenagers while he tried to flag them down.

However, it is unconfirmed if this vehicle was the one dispatched by Hampshire Constabulary to the incident.

The 30-year-old Southdown View resident said: ‘The teenagers are causing absolute chaos. They are lawless and terrorising residents.

‘The night before a couple were verbally abused as they were walking into my block of flats with their kid. Action is desperately needed to stop these yobs.’

He claims the youngsters, apparently dressed in all dark clothing, got away from him as he chased them through Arras Road.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that no arrests have yet been made.

The police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 11.34pm on Friday, August 2 to reports of criminal damage in London Road, Hilsea.

‘We received reports from two separate members of the public that two male teenagers had smashed a bus stop.

‘Officers attended and carried out a search of the area. No arrests were made.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190272836.