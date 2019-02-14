Police drugs raid in Paulsgrove leads to the arrest of two suspected cocaine dealers 

Have your say

SUSPECTED cocaine dealers have been arrested as part of a series of co-ordinated raids by police.

Two men were arrested by officers from the Surrey and Sussex Police Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and Hampshire Constabulary.

It came following a raid at a non-residential property in Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘A quantity of what is believed to be cocaine was seized and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.’

Following the bust, officers later arrested 54-year-old man in car in Boxgrove, West Sussex, on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Elsewhere, police action also saw a 32-year-old arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis after a drugs factory in Newells Lane, Bosham, was busted.

SOCU officers recovered about 100 cannabis plants from the property, Sussex Police said.

All three men were yesterday detained in custody for questioning.