Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl from Fareham

The girl, who police have identified as Jenna, was last seen around 1.35pm on Friday, and officers believes the Fareham resident remains in the area.

Jenna’s family and police are ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Police are appealing for information about missing Jenna from Fareham. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He said: ‘Jenna is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a black hoody with white and red on the front and black jogging bottoms.

If you have seen Jenna or have any information about her whereabouts, call the police on 101 quoting incident number 990.

