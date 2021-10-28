Officers recovered the haul during the search of a property in Farnham Road, Odiham on Monday.

Caravans, cars, quad bikes and vans were among the 29 stolen vehicles discovered.

A ‘significant amount of cash’ was also found as well as suspected class B drugs and weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer using a radio. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Hampshire Constabulary said that approximately 60 officers took part in the raid at the start of the week.

Four men and two women, aged between 22 and 38, were all arrested at the scene.

Five of them were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

This includes a 22 year old woman, a 23 year old woman, a 23 year old man, and a 38 year old man – all from Odiham – and a 23 year old man from Reading.

The sixth, a 31 year old man from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.

All of them have been released under investigation and enquiries from the police are ongoing.

Officers are now attempting to find the owners of the stolen items and return them.

Detective inspector Steve Court said: ‘This was an incredibly successful warrant executed by a large number of dedicated officers over a 12-hour period.

‘We are pleased to report that a large quantity of items – including stolen vehicles, drugs and weapons – have been found and safely stored as evidence.

‘It is a great example of how pre-planned police activity can have a positive impact and I’m delighted with the outcome.

‘My team of officers are now working hard on the investigation and we will update you on their progress when we can.

‘If you have any information that you think could help, please call us on 101, quoting 44210376519.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron