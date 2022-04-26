Police find Andover boy, 15, who went missing five days ago and

POLICE have found a boy who went missing in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:59 am

Luke, 15, has been located by officers after disappearing from his home in Andover.

The boy vanished last Thursday, at 11.30am, after mentioning he was travelling to Bournemouth.

Luke, 15, went missing last Thursday, but has been found by officers. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that Luke has now been located.

‘Thank you to the public for sharing our appeals.’