Police find body on Isle of Wight during missing person search

POLICE officers who have been searching for a missing person say they have found a woman’s body this afternoon.

Officers on the Isle of Wight have been looking for 69-year-old Jennifer Key from Ventnor, who was last seen around 10.30pm last night.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Formal identification procedures are ongoing, but Jennifer’s next of kin have been made aware of the discovery.

‘At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.