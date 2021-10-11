Police find 'live sharks' and a Christmas tree in an indoor swimming pool in a Sussex home
Police investigating a disturbance in Sussex were astounded when they discovered an 8ft swimming pool complete with live sharks and an artificial Christmas tree.
Inspector Darren Taylor said his team visited a house over the weekend amid reports of a disturbance, but they bit off more than they could chew when they discovered something fishy in the property in Haywards Heath, as reported by our sister paper West Sussex County Times.
He said: ‘Team attended a premises over the weekend, only to discover a 8ft swimming pool in the front room.
‘In the swimming pool (apart from water) were small sharks swimming around and an artificial Christmas tree in the middle! I kid you not!’
Inspector Taylor’s officers were unable to snap a photo but he told this newspaper he heard about the strange find during a team meeting when one of his officers told him ‘when you think you’ve seen everything – we went to an address the other day to deal with a disturbance.
‘In the front room there’s this 8ft swimming pool – inside the swimming pool were fish – like small sharks – and an artificial Christmas tree.’