Police funding sparks row over ‘ignoring’ top officers

GOVERNMENT has been accused of ‘ignoring’ senior police officers calling for a cash boost.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of the Liberal Democrats in Portsmouth, said Hampshire police’s grant remaining at the same level for 2018/19 as it was in the previous year meant there was a real terms cut.

The Home Office last month said police and crime commissioners can increase their share of council tax to make up more cash for police forces.

But Cllr Vernon-Jackson said not increasing the grant meant there was a £3.67m real terms cut.

The Conservative government says £9.6m could be raised in Hampshire by increasing council tax, which has been branded a ‘stealth rise’.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘The Conservatives are ignoring calls from senior officers to increase investment in our police.

‘The impact of this cut in police budgets will be felt in our communities and in our streets.’