James Scutt, 34, was last seen in the Waterlooville area at roughly midday yesterday.

He was last heard from at 6pm the same day.

Hampshire police said he may have travelled to Winchester in his van.

He could also have travelled to the New Forest, in a grey Citroen Berlingo van with a registration number ending JSV.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘James is described as being white, six ft three ins tall and of large build.

‘He is bald with a dark brown beard and blue/green eyes. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

‘We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like anyone who thinks they may have seen James, or anyone who knows where he could be, to contact us immediately.