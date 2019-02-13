Police helicopter deployed after reports of man with shotgun

A HELICOPTER was today called in to search for a man after it was reported someone had been seen with a shotgun near Chichester.

Police responded to reports that the man had been seen in the Bosham and Chidham area.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘Shortly after midday, police received reports of a man being seen with a shotgun. A search, supported by a police helicopter, was made to locate the man. Chidham Primary School were alerted but advised to operate as normal.’

After locating the man the police said 'all was in order' and that ‘no offences had been committed’.



