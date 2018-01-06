Police helicopter scrambled in car chase from Fareham

Search

A HELICOPTER was scrambled during a police chase from Fareham last night.

The chase set off from the town, NPAS Bouremouth police helicopter team said on Twitter, before officers on the ground managed to stop the vehicle in Southampton. Three men were arrested following the incident at around 1.30am today, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed. A spokeswoman said an 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, failing to stop and driving whilst unfit through drink.