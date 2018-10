A POLICE historian’s book baout Portsmouth first woman inspector has been published.

Dr Clifford Williams’ 328-page book comprises the memoirs of Gladys Howard, who died in June 2017 at the age of 100.

Gladys served in Portsmouth City Police from 1947 and later became Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

Never a Dull Moment is available from mangobooks.co.uk for £20 hardback or £5.99 for a Kindle edition.

Dr Williams poured over reports, notes and writings by Gladys in compilling the memoirs.