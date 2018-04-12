Police host surgery for worried residents

Have your say

CONCERNED residents are being invited to air their crime fears with a team of police officers.

Officers from Fratton and Baffins neighbourhood policing teams are staging a ‘beat surgery’ this afternoon.

One of the events will be taking place at the Fratton Community Centre, in Trafalgar Place, Kingston.

Taking place between midday at 2pm, the event will be a chance to meet local officers and raise any concerns with them.

There is also a surgery taking place at St Cuthbert Church, in Lichfield Road, Copnor. This will be taking place from 12.15pm