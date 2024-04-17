Police hunt 17-year-old with ginger hair from Bristol who is thought to be in Portsmouth

Police are hunting for a 17-year-old with ginger hair who failed to appear at court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:39 BST
Call police if you see him. Pic: Hants policeCall police if you see him. Pic: Hants police
Michael, who also goes by the name Micky, is wanted after failing to attend Bristol Youth Court today, on a charge of breaching a youth referral order.

Michael, who is from Bristol, has links to Portsmouth and is believed to be in the area. He is described by police as white, about 5ft 8in tall, with ginger hair.

A police statement said: “Anyone found to be harbouring Michael in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

“If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44240158400.”

