Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Call police if you see him. Pic: Hants police

Michael, who also goes by the name Micky, is wanted after failing to attend Bristol Youth Court today, on a charge of breaching a youth referral order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, who is from Bristol, has links to Portsmouth and is believed to be in the area. He is described by police as white, about 5ft 8in tall, with ginger hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police statement said: “Anyone found to be harbouring Michael in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.