POLICE are hunting for a burglar who entered an unlocked house before stealing a Jaguar car.

The incident happened between 4.50am and 5.30am last Thursday at a house on Bilberry Drive, Marchwood, in the New Forest, after the house was entered through the front door.

Keys for the Jaguar XK convertible were stolen before the car was taken from the driveway.

The burglar may have tried to access a number of house and car doors in the surrounding area.

Police want to speak to a man described as white, aged between 16-25 years old, who was wearing a blue hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

Householders are reminded to ensure their properties and vehicles are locked and that keys are not left in obvious places.

‘If you have high value items such as jewellery, watches, passports, credit cards, computer data and identification documents, you may want to consider storing them in a safe,’ police said.