Police hunt for cyclist who snatched Hugo Boss watch from passing pedestrian in Southsea

Police are searching for a cyclist who stole a watch from a passing pedestrian on a footpath in Southsea.

A twenty-three year old had their Hugo Boss watch snatched off their wrist as the cyclist rode past on the Somerstown Hub footpath at 10.15am on July 31.

Hampshire Constabulary made the appeal for more information via the Portsmouth Police Twitter account.

The tweet said the cyclist was slim, wearing grey clothes, and rode 'an old mountain bike.'

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote 44190269126.

