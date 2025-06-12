Police hunt for man with distinguishing scarred ear after a woman was threatened and assaulted

Police are on the hunt for a man that allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman in Emsworth.

Benjamin George Bray, 22, from Portsmouth, is wanted in connection with an incident at The Emsworth Hotel on June 10 where a woman in her 20s was threatened and assaulted.

Police have released an image and description of him as they turn to the public for help in locating him.

Police are hunting Benjamin George Bray, 22, from Portsmouth after a woman was threatened and assaulted at The Emsworth Hotel.placeholder image
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted man Benjamin George Bray from Portsmouth? Officers have been following various lines of enquiry to locate him, and are now turning to the public for help.

“He is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall, with dark blond/light brown curly hair. He also has a distinguishing scar across his right ear, tattoos of letters on his neck, left arm and left hand, a tattoo of cash notes rolled up on his right hand and a tattoo of a smiley face on his right leg.

“If you see Benjamin, do not approach him and call 999 immediately. Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries can do so by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250254952.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring this man to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and could be arrested.”

Information can also be submitted to the police via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

