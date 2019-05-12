Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in a crash with a driver in Portsmouth, police have said.

The biker was hit by a Mercedes on Friday evening, between 5pm and 5.15pm, at the junction of Eastern Road and Burrfields Road, in Copnor.

Police have said the motorcyclist suffered ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ from the crash.

Officers are now on the hunt for the driver of the car, who is understood to have failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are trying to trace a matt-black Mercedes saloon with red wheel trim and a red stripe on the bonnet.

‘If you have dash cam footage or any other information about this incident, please call 101 quoting 44190161209.

‘Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’