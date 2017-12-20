Police hunt for mobility scooter driver who seriously injured pensioner

A pensioner suffered serious injuries after she was knocked down by a mobility scooter.

Police said the scooter, being driven by a woman, collided with the 78-year-old woman as she walking on London Road, in Waterlooville, at about 3pm on December 8.

The victim was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who might know the women driving the scooter.

She has been described as white, aged approximately in her 60s, and had two cocker spaniel type dogs with her.

Sergeant Jim Chapman said: ‘We are keen to identify the woman driving the mobility scooter so we can establish the full circumstances of this incident and resolve the matter.

‘Do you know who this person is, or have you seen her in the area? Did you witness this incident?

‘If you have any information at all please let us know.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170477712, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.