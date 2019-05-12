Police hunt for robber after woman is hurt in brazen daylight attack in Waterlooville

A WOMAN was knocked to the floor by a robber as he snatched her handbag during a brazen daylight robbery, police have said.

The attack took place on Friday in Waterlooville. The victim, a woman in her 50s, was in Puffin Walk at about 12.15pm when her handbag was grabbed from her shoulder from behind.

The force used was enough to cause her to fall to the floor, grazing her knees.

Police said the bag was a Ted Baker one, with a short black strap and contained a blue leather Radley purse with an image of a dog, a pink Zippo lighter and cash.

Detectives are now searching for witnesses to the attack and have described the suspect as a white man wearing a grey hoody.

Anyone who saw this male in the area of Robin Gardens of Puffin Walk at the time of the attack should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44190160685.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.