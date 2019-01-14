Police hunt for ‘stocky man’ who indecently exposed himself to woman in city centre car park

Have your say

POLICE are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in a car park.

The sick ‘stocky’ yob targeted the victim while she was sitting in her car in the Avenue De Chartres car park in Chichester.

Sussex Police said he approached her driver’s side window and exposed himself before walking away.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘The victim shouted at the man who then walked off in the direction of the car park entrance.’

Officers have now launched an appeal to catch him.

The incident took place at about 9am on Wednesday, January 9.

Police said the man was white, in his 50s or 60s, 5ft 9ins, of stocky build, clean shaven and was wearing a beige flat cap and a high visibility jacket.

Witnesses or those with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 256 of 09/01.