Police hunt Gosport man who is being recalled to prison

POLICE officers have asked for help finding a man who has breached the terms of his probation.

Patrick Alan Breen, 30 from Gosport, has been recalled to prison by the police.

Police have warned residents not to approach the man, who lives in Turner Avenue.

Patrick is a 6ft 1in white man with blue eyes, a muscular build and short hair – which is balding on the top of his head.

He has an outline of a large star on each side of his neck, the word ‘hate’ tattooed on his right hand fingers, the name ‘Breen’ tattooed on his right forearm, and a tribal tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Patrick Breen can call 999 quoting 44180144344.