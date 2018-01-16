Police hunt man after Portsmouth burglary

Have your say

THIS man is wanted by police investigating a burglary.

Scott McGiffin, 27, is being hunted in connection with a burglary in Cheltenham Road, Paulsgrove, overnight between November 26 and 27.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers have pursued a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for further assistance from the public.

‘We’d like to like hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

‘If you know where Scott is, please do not approach him but call police immediately on 101 quoting 44170461297, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘Dial 999 in an emergency.’