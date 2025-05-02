Police hunt man after woman groped on Portsmouth street - picture released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was groped on a Portsmouth street.

The force has released an image of a man they want to find after the incident between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Wednesday 30 April. “A woman in her 20s was touched inappropriately over her clothing by a man unknown to her on Copnor Road,” police said.

“We are releasing this image of man we would like to speak to, who was in the area at the time and may be able to offer more information.”

Detective Inspector Larry Grist from the Portsmouth Criminal Investigations Department said: “We understand that this incident will undoubtedly cause concerns for local residents, however we want people to be assured that we are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, and speaking to anyone who has information that could assist us, in order to establish the full circumstances.

“Officers will be patrolling in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to please speak to a uniformed officer.”

If you witnessed this incident, or know who this man is, we would ask that you get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number 442605188091, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website, below;