The incident happened on Swan Street, Petersfield, at about 1pm on October 1 after the 84-year-old victim had been in Waitrose when he noticed a man acting suspiciously.

The victim was then approached by an unknown woman in the car park who asked him for the road name and gave him pen and paper to write it on – before she attempted to steal his watch from his wrist.

Police want to speak to this man following an attempted robbery in Petersfield. Pic Hants police

‘He was able to push her away, but sustained bruising to his hand,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘At the time of the incident, the man who had been seen in Waitrose was nearby.’

Police said he was described as being between 30 and 40 years old, possible Eastern European, with an average build and black hair. He had a full moustache and a small tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information, or who is able to identify the man in the image, is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210394498.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

