Police hunt man who tricked Southsea businesses into giving him money

Have your say

Police are hunting a man who tricked two businesses in Southsea into giving him money with the promise of cost price goods.

On Thursday December 21 the man approached two businesses and offered cost price alcohol and cigarettes for sale.

He claimed to be from a local shop, and said it was closing down.

Once he had been paid he left the shops saying he would return with the goods, but he did not come back.

Officers are looking to hear from anyone who has been a victim of a similar crime in the area.

If you recognise this man, or have any other information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44170494433.