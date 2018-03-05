Police hunt rogue traders after elderly sisters in Cosham are conned out of £20,000

Have your say

TWO elderly women were conned out of nearly £20,000 by a suspected rogue trader in Cosham.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

It comes after reports of two men going to an address in Windsor Road asking if the householders, two elderly sisters, needed any work done to their flooring.

The sisters asked for an idea of cost but the men said they could not say without looking at the damage.

They proceeded to rip up the flooring in the kitchen.

Their first visit was on Sunday, February 4.

Over the next 10 days they made regular visits to the house doing the work, asking for payment in cash.

In total the sisters paid nearly £20,000.

The man in the e-fit is white, in his mid 20s and of a medium build. He had light crew cut hair and ginger stubble.

The second man is white, aged around 33, about 5ft 6in and stocky. He had short dark hair, was clean shaven and wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180059409.