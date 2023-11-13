Vapes were swiped from the shelves of a petrol station on Hayling Island.

Police are hunting down two teenagers following the theft at the Applegreen fuelling area in Havant Road. The force said the theft happened at roughly 7.45pm on October 20.

Hayling Island Police reported on Facebook that “a young man entered the store and took multiple vape products from the shelves.” “He then spoke to the staff member in a threatening manner before meeting up with a second teenager in the store and leaving without paying”, they added.

The theft took place at the Applegreen petrol station in Havant Road, Hayling Island, on October 20. Picture: Google Street View.

Police have released descriptions of two boys they wish to speak to. The first is white, roughly 16-17-years-old, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing a red beanie hat, dark blue jeans, a white short-sleeved t-shirt, a black Zavetti gilet with the Canadian flag on the left side, and white trainers. The second is white, roughly 16-17-years-old, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing a black and grey Nike tracksuit with the hood up and black trainers. “If you recognise the description of either of these teenagers or were in the area of the petrol station at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, we would like to hear from you,” Hayling Island Police said.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230430735. Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.