Have your say

POLICE are hunting for a vandal who smashed a number of windows on a car along a quiet street.

A thug targeted the vehicle in Victoria Avenue, Hayling Island, where they smashed two windows.

Officers are now appealing for help to trace the offender responsible for the vandalism.

It is believed the attack took place at 4.48am on April 8. Those with details can call 101 quoting 44180128326.